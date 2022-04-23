Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,271. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

