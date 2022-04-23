Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $25.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.51 or 0.07442334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.45 or 1.00184492 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.