Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.62 ($70.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FME shares. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($89.68) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($52.37) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.74 ($1.87) during trading on Monday, hitting €61.82 ($66.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.53 and its 200 day moving average is €58.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($76.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

