Frontier Tops One Day Volume of $8.19 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $44.47 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

