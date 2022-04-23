FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,523,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,040,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FTC Solar by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.