Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

