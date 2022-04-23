Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

