Fundamenta Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $116,949.43 and approximately $6,747.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.79 or 0.07456295 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.09 or 0.99843835 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,433,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,528 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars.

