Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Shares Down 6.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 9,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,377% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.