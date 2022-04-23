Furucombo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $194,106.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.61 or 0.07433096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,798.09 or 0.99751072 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.