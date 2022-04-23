Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.36. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 15,161 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

