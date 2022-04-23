Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Shares Down 0.5%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 29,580 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (FSNBU)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.