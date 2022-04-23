G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.19), with a volume of 438,258 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
