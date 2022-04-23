G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.19), with a volume of 438,258 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

