Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 69,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 69,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY)

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

