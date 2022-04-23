Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 69,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 69,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY)
