Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Gems (GEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $231,900.19 and approximately $18,504.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

