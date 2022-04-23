Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

