General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lowered by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

