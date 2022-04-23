General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,718,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,336. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

