Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-7.85 EPS.

NYSE GPC traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 890,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

