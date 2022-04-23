GeoCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $416,784.96 and approximately $75.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

