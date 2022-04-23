Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($74.09) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of GXI stock opened at €71.60 ($76.99) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €53.45 ($57.47) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($106.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

