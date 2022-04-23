GFG Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,504,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,209,563. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

