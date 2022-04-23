GFG Capital LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

