GFG Capital LLC Sells 11,750 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.72. 1,267,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,590. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

