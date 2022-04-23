GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $17.00 on Friday. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GH Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

