Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT Raised to CHF 3,700 at Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,570.78.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

