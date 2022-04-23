GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.09).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,630.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

