Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Globe Life also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of GL traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.46. 715,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Globe Life by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

