GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of GMS opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. GMS has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

