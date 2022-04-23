Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.
About Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.