Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,323 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.53% of Graphic Packaging worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,475 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.84.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

