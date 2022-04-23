Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $572.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00266806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.