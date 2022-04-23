Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading Down 1.8%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

