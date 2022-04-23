Grimm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,071.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Grimm has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $24,717.45 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00090017 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Grimm

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grimm

