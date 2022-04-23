Growth N. V. Biotech Acquires 150,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,615,342.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.72 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $98.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

