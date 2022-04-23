Growth N. V. Biotech Acquires 150,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,615,342.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.72 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $98.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
