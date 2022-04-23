Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stake Boosted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

