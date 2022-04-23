GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.71.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

