Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $29.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $126.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.55 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $138.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.44. 12,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

