Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,579.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

