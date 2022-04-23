Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0011 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
GULTU opened at $0.05 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.