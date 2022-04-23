Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0011 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

GULTU opened at $0.05 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

