GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $1.73 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $130.11 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,969,337 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

