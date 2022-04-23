Hamilton Capital LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.25. 14,902,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,756,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

