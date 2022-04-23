Hamilton Capital LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. 29,978,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

