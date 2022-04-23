Hamilton Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

