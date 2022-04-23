Hamilton Capital LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH traded down $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.