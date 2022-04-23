Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,089 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,012. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

