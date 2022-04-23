Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $100.49. 4,680,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

