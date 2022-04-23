Hamilton Capital LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,251. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

