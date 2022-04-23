Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

