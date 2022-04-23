Hamster Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $210,766.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.40 or 0.07398530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,888.03 or 0.99956859 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.